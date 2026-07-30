ITR Filing 2026: Failure to file income tax return by July 31 can lead to heavy penalty; Check chances of extension

The deadline to file your ITR is just a day away. Missing the July 31 due date could lead to a penalty of up to Rs 5,000 and additional interest charges. Before filing, taxpayers should understand the online filing process, keep the necessary documents ready, and follow key steps to avoid refund-related issues.

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Missing the ITR deadline can have several financial implications beyond late fees and penalties. Representational Image

The window to file your Income Tax Return is about to close, with the July 31 deadline just a day away. As of now, there is no official word from the government on extending the due date. Taxpayers who fail to file their returns on time could face penalties, interest, and other complications. If you’re a first-time filer or still haven’t submitted your ITR, it’s important to know the basics before filing.

The Income Tax Department is reminding taxpayers to submit their returns on time and avoid waiting until the last moment. In a post on X, the department encouraged taxpayers filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 to complete the process as soon as possible. The government has not yet announced any extension of the July 31 due date.

More than 5 crore people have filed ITR so far

The Income Tax Department said that more than 50 million taxpayers have submitted their ITRs for the assessment year 2026-27. Out of these, over 46 million returns have completed the e-verification process, and nearly 24 million have been processed. Last year, taxpayers filed 69.7 million ITRs for the assessment year 2025-26.

Can ITR deadline be extended this time?

Several taxpayers have taken to social media to request more time for filing their Income Tax Returns. However, tax experts feel that an extension is unlikely this year, as the ITR-1 and ITR-2 forms were released early, providing taxpayers with enough time to file their returns before the deadline.

How many times has the ITR deadline been extended in the last 5 years?

The Income Tax Department has extended the ITR filing deadline four times in the last five years, mainly due to exceptional circumstances like the pandemic, revisions in ITR forms, portal-related technical problems, and delays in filing utilities. This year, however, taxpayers have not faced any similar major challenges.

Also Read | 2026 ITR filing deadline nears: Here’s why waiting for last-minute extension is risky

What will happen if ITR is not filed by July 31?

If you are a taxpayer filing ITR-1 or ITR-2 and miss the July 31 deadline, you may have to pay a late fee.

If the total income is up to Rs 5 lakh, then the late fee is Rs 1,000.

If the total income is more than Rs 5 lakh, then the late fee is up to Rs 5,000.

If your income is less than the basic exemption limit, then late fees will not be charged.

Know other disadvantages of filing ITR late

Missing the ITR deadline can have several financial implications beyond late fees and penalties. One major drawback is that taxpayers generally cannot carry forward business and capital losses if they file their returns after the due date. However, relief is provided in cases involving house property losses and unabsorbed depreciation.

Is July 31 the last date for all salaried people?

The July 31 deadline is not applicable to all taxpayers. It applies specifically to individuals and HUFs who have no business or professional income and file their returns using ITR-1 or ITR-2 forms. These taxpayers typically report income from sources such as salary, pension, property, investments, interest, dividends, crypto assets, and overseas holdings.

The July 31 deadline does not apply to taxpayers earning income from business or profession. For such taxpayers, the due date is August 31 in non-audit cases and October 31 for cases where a tax audit is required.

Steps to file ITR

To file ITR, log in to the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal by making PAN your user ID.

After this, select the correct assessment year and ITR form and submit the return by filling in the necessary information.

Before starting filing, keep PAN, Form-16 and bank details with you.

Filing an ITR does not mean the process is over. Taxpayers must also complete e-verification for their return to be considered valid. The Income Tax Department begins processing only after the return is verified. E-verification needs to be completed within 30 days through Aadhaar OTP, net banking, a pre-validated bank account, or other permitted options.

Also Read | Attention Taxpayers: New ITR-1 disclosures that could impact your return this year – All you need to know

Things to check if you want a tax refund

If you are expecting a tax refund this time, then do check some important things before filing your return.

Bank account should be pre-validated: Taxpayers should make sure that the bank account linked for receiving refunds is pre-validated on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal. Any errors in the account number, IFSC code, or name details could lead to refund-related issues.

Match Form 26AS, AIS and TDS: Before submitting your ITR, make sure all income and tax details match across Form-16, Form-26AS, AIS, and TDS records. Differences or errors in these documents may result in delays in refund processing.

PAN and Aadhaar must be linked: Taxpayers whose PAN has become inoperative due to non-linking with Aadhaar may experience issues or delays in getting their tax refunds.

Check tax demand: Taxpayers with pending tax dues from earlier years should note that the Income Tax Department can recover the outstanding amount by adjusting it against their current year’s refund.

Do e-Verification within 30 days: After filing your ITR, completing e-verification within 30 days is mandatory. Without verification, the return will not be considered valid, and the Income Tax Department will not begin processing any refund.

Is there any benefit in filing ITR early?

While filing your ITR early does not come with any special tax benefits, experts believe it can make the overall process smoother. Early filing reduces the risk of facing technical issues, heavy traffic on the e-filing portal, or delays caused by last-minute corrections. Experts recommend submitting returns on time with accurate information.