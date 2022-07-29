TR Filing: As July 31st deadline to file Income Tax Returns inches closer, many are yet to file their papers for FY 2021-22. Taxpayers who are facing any issues that have not been solved by now can raise their grievances on the income tax portal. Those facing any issues related to AO, NSDL, UTISL, CPC-ITR, CPC-TDS, E-filing can submit their grievances on the official website. Meanwhile, the government has urged everyone to file their income tax return by July 31 as the last date for ITR filing will not be extended.Also Read - ITR: How To File Income Tax Return In Just 30 Minutes

5 steps to submit grievances on income tax dept’s portal

Visit Income Tax portal – incometaxindia.gov.in Log in with your credentials – Pan/Aadhar/other User ID details Select ‘Submit Grievance’ option under Grievances tab Click on the relevant department for which you have to submit grievances In case you select e-Filing department, you also need to select category and sub category from dropdown

ITR filing deadline to not be extended

During the pandemic, the government had extended the deadline for filing ITRs for two consecutive fiscal years to ease taxpayers’ hardship. In the last fiscal year (2020-21), the filing date was extended till December 31, 2021.

The government this year warned that those who will miss the July 31 deadline for filing their returns will have to pay fine-cum-late fee of Rs 5,000 if their taxable income is more than Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1,000 if the taxable income is less than Rs 5 lakh.