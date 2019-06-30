New Delhi: While the government continues to focus on fast processing of Income Tax Refund (ITR), the Income Tax (I-T) Department has sent out a warning against fraudulent emails or messages that taxpayers may receive.

Taxpayers often tend to complain that some fraudsters host websites making them appear to be from authentic sources. These websites have fake notices and fake links that contain harmful codes. Taxpayers must refrain from opening these links at any cost. In case someone opens the link, the person must avoid filling in personal details at all costs.

The following are the key points for taxpayers in order to avoid falling into traps of fraudsters:

Check the domain name carefully. Fake emails usually have misspelt or incorrect variants of the Income Tax Department web sites. Phishing emails also have incorrect email header.

Beware of SMS or email campaigns such as tax refund messages.

The I-T Department does not ask for PIN, OTP, Password. NEVER give such access information if asked, they are fake .

. Do not give details of credit/debit cards, ATM, banks, income tax details or other financial account related details through email, SMS or phone calls.

Do not open any attachments in a suspicious email. It may contain malicious code.

It is advisable for your own good that you stay away from suspicious notifications seeking information regarding such violations, black money or benami transactions. With the date nearing for the payment of Income Tax, taxpayers have been receiving many suspicious emails, SMS, and calls.