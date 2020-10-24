New Delhi: In a relief, the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) on Saturday extended the deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for 2019-20 by a month. Now, the last date for filing tax returns is December 31. Also Read - Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs DC Today Match: Nortje, Rabada Land Early Blows to Leave KKR in Trouble

The CBDT said the deadlines have been extended in order to "provide more time to taxpayers for furnishing of Income Tax Returns".