ITR Filing Deadline Ends Today: 5 Things Taxpayers Need to Know To Avoid Penalties

If you have not yet filed your income tax return, here are the 5 important things to keep in mind.

New Delhi: The last date to file income tax return (ITR) every year is July 31. The deadline is often extended, so taxpayers tend to take it less seriously. This year, however, the finance ministry announced a couple of weeks earlier that it would not be extending the deadline, but irrespective of that, a rush has been seen in the filing of the ITR on the last date.

The income tax department’s helpdesk is available 24/7 to assist taxpayers with filing their returns. You can reach them by phone, live chat, or social media.

Even if you have zero tax liability, you should still file your return. It is a valuable document that can be used as proof of income, help you with visa applications, and allow you to claim your TDS.

To ensure that you file an error-free income tax return, it is best to seek the guidance of an expert. However, if you do make a mistake, such as under-reporting your income, you can always file a revised return.

It is also important to be aware that under-reporting your income, even inadvertently, can have serious consequences. The income tax department has access to your TDS deductions, and if your reported income is significantly lower than your TDS deductions, they will likely investigate.

If you miss the deadline to file your income tax return, you may be subject to penalties and interest. The penalty for late filing can be up to Rs 5,000. You will also be charged a late filing fee of 0.5 percent of the tax due for each month that the return remains outstanding, with a maximum of five percent.

ITR Filing Deadline Today: Final Checklist

Here is a document checklist that you should have available before visiting incometax.gov.in to file your tax returns if you intend to do it yourself for Assessment Year 2023–2024:

Form 16/16A: Form 16 is given out by employers and includes information on salaries, tax deductions, and TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) for those who are salaried. TDS on income other than pay, such as interest income, commissions, etc., is also reported on Form 16A.

PAN card: Your PAN card is a unique identification number that is required for all financial transactions in India. You will need to enter your PAN number in your ITR.

Aadhaar card: Your Aadhaar card is another important document that you need to file your ITR. You can use your Aadhaar number to verify your identity and address.

Bank statement: Your bank statement is a record of all your bank transactions. You will need to provide your bank statement to claim deductions for expenses such as interest paid on loans, investments, and medical expenses.

