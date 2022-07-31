#ExtendDueDate: The demand to extend the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline grew on Sunday after many taxpayers complained of technical glitches on the official website. Many took to Twitter and urged the Finance Ministry to consider their request. Notably, the government had earlier made it clear that there is no plan to extend the ITR filing due dates this year.Also Read - More Than 50 Lakh ITRs Filed Till 8 PM Of Last Date; IT Dept Issues Helpline Numbers

The hashtag “#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately” was trending on Twitter, with widespread requests for an immediate extension. It’s fine if you have already submitted the return or can do so before the deadline. But what happens if you don’t submit the ITR by the deadline of July 31? Also Read - ITR Filing Deadline Today: Income Tax Dept Shares Helpline Numbers To Address Your Last Minute Queries

Here are some of the tweets:

Also Read - ITR Filing: Income Tax Dept Releases Top 10 FAQs Related to Income Tax Return Filing

#ExtendDueDate suddenly it gets logs off. Really the whole income tax dept is on a HIGH. Files that even don’t have tax, it takes 5 hours to file. Imagine how complex that the government has made IT. PM talks big on simplicity and is making us a fool — Kirthi Praveen Jain (@kirthi_praveen) July 31, 2022

When you have to file returns for the entire family, and it takes forever to get OTP! #ITRFiling #ITRduedate #ExtendDueDate @IncomeTaxIndia pic.twitter.com/mmGBLpsjaM — Megha Maheshwari (@cuspcancerleo) July 31, 2022

The Modi government had earlier warned that those who will miss the July 31 deadline for filing their returns will have to pay fine-cum-late fee of Rs 5,000 if their taxable income is more than Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1,000 if the taxable income is less than Rs 5 lakh.

The survey included 11,000 responses received from citizens across 306 districts in the country.

In an earlier survey, LocalCircles found that 54 per cent of the respondents were yet to comply with the requirement to file tax returns by this month’s end, of which 37 per cent remained uncertain if they will be able to meet the deadline.

The new survey revealed that 13 per cent respondents require “significant effort” to meet the deadline and 9 per cent admitted that it would be impossible to meet the deadline, which the government has indicated would not be changed. Of those still striving to file their ITR, 10 per cent of respondents complained of “difficulty in filing” but expressed keenness to do so.