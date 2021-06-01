New Delhi: Income Tax Returns (ITR) filing can be done via mobile phone as Income Tax Department is introducing its new portal www.incometax.gov.in which will go live on June 7. It will replace the existing portal for filing ITR www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Meanwhile, e-ITR filing services will remain unavailable till June 6. Also Read - It's Just Mind-Boggling How People Worship MS Dhoni in India - Sam Billings

Once the new website goes live next week, it will be user-friendly and mobile-friendly portal, Income Tax Department has said. Income Tax Depart has also said that there will be a brand new mobile app.

"Income Tax Department proudly announces the launch of new portal www.incometax.gov.in in the service of our esteemed taxpayers. The new portal will simplify all services, making it highly user-friendly for all users. The new portal will replace the current portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in," Income Tax India stated.

If you have any query in this regard, you can contact Income Tax Department contact numbers – 1800 103 0025, 1800 419 0025.