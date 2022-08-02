ITR Filing: From this month onwards, individual taxpayers have to e-verify their income tax returns (ITR) within 30 days of filing the return of income. Notably, the Income Tax department has reduced the time limit for e-verification or hard copy submission of the ITR-V, post-filing taxpayer returns, from 120 days to 30 days, beginning August 1. Taxpayers must note that an ITR is treated as invalid if e-verification of an ITR is not done within the stipulated timeAlso Read - ITR Filing: What To Do If You Have Missed Your Deadline

Issuing a notification on July 29, the Income Tax department said, “It has been decided that in respect of any electronic transmission of return data on or after the date of this notification comes into effect, the time limit for e-verification or submission of ITR-V shall now be 30 days from the date of transmitting/uploading the data of return electronically.”

Until now, the period to e-verify the ITR or send the ITR-V through the post after filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) was 120 days from the date of the uploading of the ITR. The notification clarified that in case the e-verification of the ITR or hard copy ITR-V is sent through post beyond the time limit of 30 days, the return shall be treated as late or beyond the due date.

A Step-by-Step Guide to e-verify your ITR 2021-22?

How to verify the ITR 2021-22 offline?

Go to the ITR website

Take a print of your ITR verification form

Now sign the form and pack it in the form of a courier

Send the courier to the Centralised Processing Centre, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru (560500)

Once the CPC receives the ITR-V, it will be verified.

You will receive the mail and text.

Using Aadhaar OTP

Go to www.incometax.gov.in. Log in to your e-filing account. Navigate to ‘e-file’ tab. Click on ‘Income Tax Returns’. Click on ‘e-Verify Return’. Now select ‘I would like to e-verify using OTP on a mobile number registered with Aadhaar’. On the window that appears on the screen, click on ‘I agree to validate my Aadhaar details’. Now click on the ‘Generate Aadhaar OTP’ button. Enter the OTP received in the given box . Click on ‘Submit’. Your ITR will be verified on the successful submission.

Using net banking