ITR Filing: The due date of ITR filing for FY 2021-22 (AY 2022-23) ends today. The taxpayers must note that the failing there will be a penalty on late filers from tomorrow. There is a fine of up to Rs 5000 on belated ITR filing, which can be done till December 31, 2022. July 31 is the last date to file ITR of AY 2022-23 for salaried employees and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) whose accounts don’t need to be audited.Also Read - ITR Filing Deadline Today: Income Tax Dept Shares Helpline Numbers To Address Your Last Minute Queries

With the deadline for filing income tax returns by those having business income and corporates approaching, the income tax department has issued a set of FAQs (Frequently-Asked Questions) on top 10 clarifications sought by taxpayers while filing their ITRs. Also Read - ITR Filing Last Date: Complete THESE Important Tasks including KYC for PM Kisan Yojana Today

Here are top 10 clarifications sought by taxpayers on ITR filing

Taxpayers with mobile numbers not linked to Aadhaar can reset password on income tax e-filing portal using a valid digital signature certificate or by logging into internet banking, the I-T department has said.

It also said that a taxpayer should check his book of records and provide information in the I-T return as per the information available with him.

To a query on self-assessment tax paid but not reflecting in pre-filled details on the portal, the I-T department said it takes 3 to 4 days for different banks to provide information to the department. Post that, it gets updated in the tax-returns/pre-filled data.

Taxpayer may opt to wait for required time-period for auto reflecting details of the taxes paid in ITR.

Alternatively, in such cases where taxpayer has already filled in additional details over and above the pre-filled details, such payment details can be entered manually after clicking on ‘Add Details’ link for advance tax and self-assessment tax payment details under schedule ‘Taxes Paid’,” the I-T department said.

To a query on resetting password without e-filing OTP (in cases where registered mobile number has changed)/Aadhaar OTP (where mobile is not linked to Aadhaar or if Aadhaar is not linked to PAN), user can reset password using a valid Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or can login directly through internet banking into e-filing account.

The DSC should be linked to the PAN of the taxpayer and user can reset password even if DSC is not registered on the portal,” it said.

In instances of difference between income as shown in AIS and 26AS, the I-T department clarified that income reflected in AIS and 26AS are based on information received from different sources and tax compliance made by different stakeholders. These are made available to the taxpayer for reference purpose.

If there is variation between the TDS/TCS or tax payments as provided in Form 26AS and the TDS/TCS or tax payments provided in AIS, the taxpayer may rely on the TDS/Tax payment information provided in 26AS for the purpose of filing of tax return and for computing pre-paid taxes.

AKM Global Head of Tax Markets Yeeshu Sehgal said the FAQ clarifies on time by which self-assessment tax gets reflected, how to register as a legal heir, how to reset password without Aadhaar OTP which is very useful for NRIs as they are not mandated to obtain Aadhaar. Also Read - ITR Filing Last Date Today; No Deadline Extension, Over 5 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed So Far

Other FAQs relate to deductions for saving bank interest, how to change tax regimes since there are two tax regimes — old and new — now and how to file return through offline utilities.

As per I-T Act, the due date for filing I-T returns varies based on taxpayer’s category. Salaried individuals are required to file their income tax returns by July 31, whereas corporates or those who are required to audit their books of accounts can file their returns by October 31 of the assessment year.

(With PTI Inputs)