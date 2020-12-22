New Delhi: As the last day to file income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2019-20 is coming closer, the I-T department has introduced’Jhatpat Processing’ feature with the tagline of ‘File Karo Jhat Se, Processing Hogi Pat Se’ (file your income tax return and get it processed quickly). Also Read - Haven't Received Your Income Tax Refund Yet? Read The Reason For Delay Here

The Jhatpat Processing has already started for ITR-1 and 4 and people can file their ITR by visiting http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. "Introducing Jhatpat Processing! File Karo Jhat Se, Processing Hogi Pat Se. Processing started for ITR-1 & 4. File your #ITReturn for AY 2020-21 NOW, by visiting http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in", Income Tax India said in a tweet.

This year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), an administrative authority for the tax department had extended the last date for filing ITR for FY 2019-20 to December 31.

How to File ITR

Step 1: Go to the website: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/. Click on the right-hand side box to log in to the website.

Step 2: Fill in details to log in to the website. Keep your PAN and Aadhaar number handy.

Step 3: Click on Filing of Income Tax return. Else, you can also go to e-file section and select income tax return

Step 4: Fill ITR Details

Choose the assessment year

Select ITR-1 from the drop-down list for ‘ITR Form Name’

Choose ‘Prepare and submit online’ option

Choose one of the options to e-verify your return.

Step 5: Read instruction before filing ITR

Step 6: Personal Information: Part A contains personal information about you, which is mostly pre-filled. If you want to change any detail, make the correction.

Step 7: Income Details and Deductions: Part B is about income details and deductions. You also need to give income details over here, including salary and income from house property. Remember, from this year onwards more details are required to be furnished under income from property head. Give deductions details, too, which you want to claim or have already claimed

Step 8: Tax details about your salary are given on Form 16. In case of a house-property compute the total tax and pay the required amount before submitting the form. Also, check 26AS to see your tax computation aligns with the form.

Step 9: After paying taxes do not forget to verify your ITR. You can either send a copy of ITR-V to the Bangalore office or you can e-verify it using Aadhaar.

Step 10: If you have made any donation that attracts deductions mention it under the 80G section and submit the form