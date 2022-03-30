ITR Filing Last Date: The last date to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 (AY 2021-22) has been extended multiple times—first from July 31 to September, then to December 31, and finally to March 31, 2022. Filing ITR is mandatory for everyone, even if your tax liability is zero and income is below the taxable limit, set by the government. For the unversed, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, belying expectations, did not tinker with the personal income tax rates in the Budget for 2022-23. She also did not raise standard deduction, which was widely anticipated in view of elevated inflation levels and impact of the pandemic on the middle class. The standard deduction currently stands at Rs 50,000.Also Read - Income Tax Return: Here's How Taxpayers Can e-verify ITR Using Aadhaar Card | Step-by-step Guide Here

What Will Happen If You Don’t File ITR by March 31?

Not filing ITR can result in higher TDS next year.

The last date to file ITR for AY 2021-22 is 31st March, 2022.

In case an individual fails the deadline, the I-T department can levy up to 50 per cent penalty under Section 270 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. You will have to pay interest on the due amount for the number of days till the date of filing ITR.

Individual with an annual income of more than Rs 5 lakh will be asked to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 234 if the ITR is submitted after March 31. People with an income less than Rs 5 lakh will be asked to pay Rs 1,000.