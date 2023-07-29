Home

ITR Filing Last Date 2023: Deadline Ends In 72 Hours, Check Final Checklist Here

Here is a fast document checklist that you should have available before visiting incometax.gov.in to file your tax returns if you intend to do it yourself for Assessment Year 2023–2024.

Here is the last minute checklist before filing ITR 2023.

New Delhi: The deadline for filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) for the assessment year 2023–24 is July 31, 2023. This means that you only have a few more days to file your ITR and avoid paying any late fees. If you haven’t started filing your ITR yet, don’t worry; you’re not alone. Many taxpayers wait until the last minute to file their ITRs. But this is a mistake. Filing your ITR early gives you more time to gather your documents, make sure that your information is correct, and avoid any last-minute headaches. But don’t worry; we have got you covered.

Form 16/16A: Form 16 is given out by employers and includes information on salaries, tax deductions, and TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) for those who are salaried. TDS on income other than pay, such as interest income, commissions, etc., is also reported on Form 16A.

