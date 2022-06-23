ITR Filing | New Delhi: The last date to file Income Tax Return for the year 2021-22 is July 31, 2022. This date is applicable for individual income taxpayers. In India, income tax is levied through progressive system. Under the system, the tax increases with an increase in the income of the individual. People with higher income need to pay a higher income tax. However, the income tax slabs are changed in the Budget almost every year.Also Read - ITR 2021-22: Are You A Freelancer? Know How To Check TDS Status Using PAN Card; Step-by-step Guide Here

Also, senior citizens with the age of over 75 years, who are dependent on someone for their income, need not file the ITR separately. Their tax is deducted directly from their bank accounts in the form of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).

How To File Income Tax Return Online? Step-by-step guide here

Go to www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in Log in using your PAN. Go to ‘Download’ and under the relevant year, select the ITR-1 (Sahaj) return preparation software. It will be downloaded in the form of Excel. Open the excel sheet and fill-in the relevant details from Form-16. Calculate all the relevant details and save the sheet. Go to ‘Submit Return’ and upload the saved excel sheet. Now, you will be asked to upload the digital signature. You can skip this step also. The successful e-filing submission message will be displayed on your screen. The ITR verification acknowledgement form will be sent to your registered email ID.

How to download ITR verification form?