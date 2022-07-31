ITR Filing AY 2022-23 Last Day: Often while hustling to complete important tasks, one might tend to miss out on others. Today is one such day, as it is the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2021-2022. According to the ITR department, more than 5 crore returns have been filed till late Saturday evening. It also issued a public message through its official Twitter handle asking taxpayers, largely individuals and salaried class, to file their returns within the due date of July 31. Apart from ITR, there are few other tasks that need to be settled by today.Also Read - ITR Filing Last Date Today; No Deadline Extension, Over 5 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed So Far

KYC for Kisan Samman Nidhi

This one is for all the farmers who are registered as the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The deadline fort getting the KYC done for this scheme is also July 31. In case, someone faulters the deadline, then they will not be able to receive the money as a part of their next installment. There are two ways to complete the KYC process:

Visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) and complete the process.

For E-KYC option, log on to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi official website and complete the process by generating One Time Password (OTP) either from your laptop or mobile. But, for this it is important to have your Aadhar Card linked with your mobile in order to receive the OTP number.

Registration for PMFBY

Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) scheme, farmers who suffer loss over their crops, can avoid sustaining financial deprivation by insuring their crops. Again, today is the last date for registering for the scheme and availing its benefits. If you still have not registered, here are two ways to do it right away:

Offline: contact your nearest bank branch, cooperative bank society, public service center, authorized insurance company and get registered.

contact your nearest bank branch, cooperative bank society, public service center, authorized insurance company and get registered. Online: apply online at http://pmfby.gov.in. For registration, farmers will have to bring Khatauni, ID card (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, Driving License) and bank passbook.

ITR Filing

Today is the last date for filing ITR for the financial year 2021-2022 for individual and salaried employees who do not require audit. If, someone files the ITR after today, they will be subjected to payment for late fees, as per their salary bracket. If the taxable income of the income tax payer is up to or less than Rs 5 lakh, then the person will have to pay Rs 1,000 as late fee and if it is more than Rs 5 lakh, Rs 5,000 will be charged.