New Delhi: ITR filing last date is almost here! If you have not filed your income tax return for AY 2020-21 yet, you need to furnish your details right now. The last date for ITR filing is March 31, 2021 which is on Wednesday. Income Tax Department has asked assesses "Do Not Ignore This!" If you miss the last date for ITR filing, then late fee may be levied as per Income Tax Act.

You need to go to the website of Income Tax India. You can also contact 18001030025 for help.

ITR Filing Online: Step-by-step Guide

If you want to file Income Tax Returns Online, you can do so at the official website of Income Tax India.

If you are a registered user, you need to log in.

If you are new to ITR filing online, you need to register yourself. First go to New To e-Filing section on the Income Tax India website. You need to click on “Register Yourself”.

You need to select user type in which you will get options such as “Individual”, Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), Other than Individual/HUF, External agency, chartered accountants, tax deductor and collector, and third party software utility developer.

After selecting you need to click on continue.

After that you need to enter basic details, fill registration form, do registration verification, and finally check whether the registration is successful or not.

Meanwhile, Income Tax Department has also asked the employers to encourage the employees to file ITR before last date. "Here's a reminder for all employers! If any of your employees has not filed Income Tax Return(ITR) for AY 2020-21 yet, this is their last chance to do so! We request you to please remind your employees," Income tax India has tweeted.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs. 2,13,823 crore to more than 2.24 crore taxpayers between April 1,2020 to March 22, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 79,483 crore have been issued in 2,21,92,812 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,34,340crore have been issued in 2,22,188 cases, Income Tax Department has tweeted.