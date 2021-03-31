ITR filing: Attention people! The last date for Income Tax Return (ITR) filing for AY 2020-21 is today (March 31). Taxpayers must file their ITR today itself. The Income Tax Department also took to Twitter to remind taxpayers to file the ITR within the given deadline. “DO NOT IGNORE THIS! If you haven’t filed your Income Tax Return (ITR) yet, this is your last chance to do so. Last date to file your ITR for AY 2020-2021 is March 31st, 2021,” the Income-Tax Department tweeted. The Income Tax Department has also urged employers to encourage their employees to file ITR for AY 2020-21 before the last date. Also Read - Banks to Stay Shut For Customers on April 1, 2 | Details Here

ITR Filing: Here’s a step-by-step guide to file income tax return for AY 2020-2021

If you wish to file Income Tax Returns Online, you can login on the official website of Income Tax India. Log in if you are a registered user If you are new to ITR filing online, you need to register yourself first. To do the same, go to ‘New To e-Filing’ section on the Income Tax India website. Click on “Register Yourself”. You need to select user type in which you will get options such as “Individual”, Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), Other than Individual/HUF, External agency, chartered accountants, tax deductor and collector, and third party software utility developer. Make your selection and click on continue. Enter all details as asked. Fill the registration form, do registration verification, and finally check whether the registration is successful or not.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had issued refunds of over Rs. 2,13,823 crore to more than 2.24 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020 to March 22, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 79,483 crore have been issued in 2,21,92,812 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,34,340 crore have been issued in 2,22,188 cases, Income Tax Department had tweeted.