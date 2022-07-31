ITR Filing: The last date to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for financial year 2021-22 is July 31 (Sunday). The Income Tax department on Sunday urged taxpayers, largely individuals and salaried class, to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) before the due date. It said over 5 crore crore ITRs for the assessment year 2022-23 have been filed till Saturday.Also Read - ITR Filing: Income Tax Dept Releases Top 10 FAQs Related to Income Tax Return Filing

Many taxpayers who are yet to file their ITR and facing issues during the e-filing process can contact the Income Tax department via the helpline numbers issued by the government. The Income Tax department shared the helpline numbers on Twitter and said it is operational around the clock.

“Dear taxpayers/stakeholders, our helplines are operational 24/7 today. Please contact us at the numbers below, if you need any assistance in e-filing of the ITRs,” the Income Tax department said on Twitter.

ITR Filing: Helpline nos to call if you face any issues during e-filing

1800 103 0025

1800 419 0025

+91-80-4612 2000

+91-80-6146 4700

Income Tax Return filing last date today: What do we know

Officials said the finance ministry and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), that frames policy for the tax department, are continuously monitoring the ITR filing exercise. The deadline for ITR, which has been set as July 31, will not be extended.

Asked about the demands being made over the social media and through representations sent to the CBDT to extend the ITR filing deadline of July 31, officials said they are looking at ensuring that “filings are done smoothly till the deadline and nothing more is on their mind right now.”

The department’s Twitter handle responded to some messages that said the e-filing website was not working by stating: “As informed by our team, the e-filing portal is working fine. May we request you to retry after clearing the browser cache. If you still face any issues, pl share your details (with PAN & mobile no.) at mailto:orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in”orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in. Our team will connect with you.”