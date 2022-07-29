ITR filing: Since 2 days are left for the ITR filing due date, individual taxpayers are in rush to file their income tax returns. Taking to Twitter, taxpayers have been urging the government to extend the ITR filing deadline. Using hashtags #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately, taxpayers, have been citing income tax portal glitches to demand the extension. So far, they have posted more than 5,000 posts, under the hashtag, but, the government has made it clear that the ITR filing deadline won’t be extended. However, if you have kept all the necessary documents (form 26AS, passport, aadhaar card, etc) handy, the whole process won’t even take more than 30 minutes. Take a look at the steps that will help you prepare a flawless ITR and ensure smooth filing.Also Read - ITR ALERT: All You MUST Know Ahead of July 31 Deadline
File ITR Within 30 Minutes
- Gather documents
- Download Form 16 or 16 A
- Verify details of TDS, TCS in Form 26AS
- Match income and TDS
- Get capital gains statement
- Include interest on deposits and bank balance
- Furnish details of foreign assets, income
- Check deductions, exemptions
- Verify tax returns
Documents needed to file ITR
- Interest income and other certificates
- Form 16A and other TDS certificates
- Bank details
- Details of investment
- Aadhaar number
- Capital gains earned from sale of property
- Shares, mutual funds, tax-saving investment, expenditure proof,
- Form 26 AS
- AIS (Annual Information Statement)
A Step-by-Step Guide to File ITR
Without Login Credentials
Visit the I-T Department’s official website for ITR filing at http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or click on the direct link here to track your tax return.
Fill out your details such as PAN, acknowledgment number, and captcha code
Your status will be displayed on your screen
Using Login Credentials
Login to the e-filing website
Select ‘View Returns / Forms’
You will be redirected to a webpage showing details of all the tax returns that have been filed by you for all the financial year
The status will be shown as ‘ITR Processed’ if the ITR for a particular year is processed
If the ITR is not processed by the tax department, the status will be shown as ‘Successfully e-verified’
The status can also be tracked on the TIN NSDL website. The refund status will be available on the website after 10 days of the refund being sent by SBI. Follow These Steps
Visit the official website of TIN NSDL
Enter the required PAN card details.
Select the AY for which you want to check the refund status
Enter the captcha code, click Submit
The status of your refund will be displayed on your screen