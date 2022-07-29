ITR filing: Since 2 days are left for the ITR filing due date, individual taxpayers are in rush to file their income tax returns. Taking to Twitter, taxpayers have been urging the government to extend the ITR filing deadline. Using hashtags #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately, taxpayers, have been citing income tax portal glitches to demand the extension. So far, they have posted more than 5,000 posts, under the hashtag, but, the government has made it clear that the ITR filing deadline won’t be extended. However, if you have kept all the necessary documents (form 26AS, passport, aadhaar card, etc) handy, the whole process won’t even take more than 30 minutes. Take a look at the steps that will help you prepare a flawless ITR and ensure smooth filing.Also Read - ITR ALERT: All You MUST Know Ahead of July 31 Deadline

File ITR Within 30 Minutes

Gather documents

Download Form 16 or 16 A

Verify details of TDS, TCS in Form 26AS

Match income and TDS

Get capital gains statement

Include interest on deposits and bank balance

Furnish details of foreign assets, income

Check deductions, exemptions

Verify tax returns

Documents needed to file ITR

Interest income and other certificates

Form 16A and other TDS certificates

Bank details

Details of investment

Aadhaar number

Capital gains earned from sale of property

Shares, mutual funds, tax-saving investment, expenditure proof,

Form 26 AS

AIS (Annual Information Statement)

A Step-by-Step Guide to File ITR

Without Login Credentials

Visit the I-T Department’s official website for ITR filing at http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or click on the direct link here to track your tax return.

Fill out your details such as PAN, acknowledgment number, and captcha code

Your status will be displayed on your screen

Using Login Credentials

Login to the e-filing website

Select ‘View Returns / Forms’

You will be redirected to a webpage showing details of all the tax returns that have been filed by you for all the financial year

The status will be shown as ‘ITR Processed’ if the ITR for a particular year is processed

If the ITR is not processed by the tax department, the status will be shown as ‘Successfully e-verified’

The status can also be tracked on the TIN NSDL website. The refund status will be available on the website after 10 days of the refund being sent by SBI. Follow These Steps

Visit the official website of TIN NSDL

Enter the required PAN card details.

Select the AY for which you want to check the refund status

Enter the captcha code, click Submit

The status of your refund will be displayed on your screen