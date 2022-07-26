ITR Deadline Latest News Today: Hello taxpayers! Since the government is not considering extending the last date for filing Income Tax Return (ITR), it is important for you to file ITRs before the due date (July 31) to avoid paying penalties or other legal consequences. “Dear taxpayers, Do remember to file your ITR if you haven’t filed yet. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is July 31, 2022. No time to spare #FileNow. Pl visit http://incometax.gov.in,” the Income Tax Department said on its official Twitter handle. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates/fresh announcements regarding ITR filing.Also Read - India's 5G Spectrum Auction Kicks Off; Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel Lead the Race | LIVE

Live Updates

  • 9:39 AM IST

    ITR Filing: Follow These Steps Check Income Tax Return Status
    Without Login Credentials

    Visit the I-T Department’s official website for ITR filing at http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or click on the direct link here to track your tax return.
    Fill out your details such as PAN, acknowledgment number, and captcha code
    Your status will be displayed on your screen

    Using Login Credentials

    Login to the e-filing website
    Select ‘View Returns / Forms’
    You will be redirected to a webpage showing details of all the tax returns that have been filed by you for all the financial year
    The status will be shown as ‘ITR Processed’ if the ITR for a particular year is processed
    If the ITR is not processed by the tax department, the status will be shown as ‘Successfully e-verified’

    The status can also be tracked on the TIN NSDL website. The refund status will be available on the website after 10 days of the refund being sent by SBI. Follow These Steps

    Visit the official website of TIN NSDL
    Enter the required PAN card details.
    Select the AY for which you want to check the refund status
    Enter the captcha code, click Submit
    The status of your refund will be displayed on your screen

  • 9:31 AM IST

    ITR Filing Last Date Nears: How to download ITR verification form?
    Log in to the Income Tax India website
    Click on ‘View Returns/ Forms
    View your e-filed ITR.

  • 9:29 AM IST

    ITR Deadline Inches Closer: How To File Income Tax Return Online? Step-by-step guide here
    Go to http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
    Log in using your PAN
    Go to ‘Download’ and under the relevant year, select the ITR-1 (Sahaj) return preparation software. It will be downloaded in the form of Excel.
    Open the excel sheet and fill-in the relevant details from Form-16.
    Calculate all the relevant details and save the sheet.
    Go to ‘Submit Return’ and upload the saved excel sheet.
    Now, you will be asked to upload the digital signature. You can skip this step also.
    The successful e-filing submission message will be displayed on your screen.
    The ITR verification acknowledgement form will be sent to your registered email ID.

  • 9:24 AM IST

    What happens when if you miss the last date?

    Taxpayers who miss the upcoming ITR filing due date will not be able to carry forward any losses to next year.

    They may not get the benefit of interest if they are entitled to get a refund for the excess taxes paid for the period of delay. This happens because the delay will be attributed to taxpayers if they miss the due date.

    The income tax department can even change a minimum penalty that equals 50 per cent of the tax which would have been avoided by not filing ITR.

    The taxpayer must also understand that the present income tax laws allow a minimum sentence of three years of imprisonment and a maximum of seven years in case the amount of tax sought to be avoided exceeds Rs 10,000.