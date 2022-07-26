ITR Deadline Latest News Today: Hello taxpayers! Since the government is not considering extending the last date for filing Income Tax Return (ITR), it is important for you to file ITRs before the due date (July 31) to avoid paying penalties or other legal consequences. “Dear taxpayers, Do remember to file your ITR if you haven’t filed yet. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is July 31, 2022. No time to spare #FileNow. Pl visit http://incometax.gov.in,” the Income Tax Department said on its official Twitter handle. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates/fresh announcements regarding ITR filing.Also Read - India's 5G Spectrum Auction Kicks Off; Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel Lead the Race | LIVE