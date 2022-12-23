Income Tax Return 2022-23: Deadline to File Revised, Belated ITR Ends on Dec 31. Here’s How to do

Income Tax Return Latest Update: To file the belated ITR, the taxpayers must select Section 139(4) in the tax return form.

The process to file a revised ITR is the same as original ITR

Income Tax Return Latest Update: As just a few days are only left for the year to come to an end, the taxpayers must note that the deadline to file Revised ITR and Belated ITR is also coming to an end. As per the Income Tax notification, the deadline to file Revised ITR and Belated ITR is December 31, 2022. If you have not filed your income tax return by July 1, 2022, or had filed the ITR but made some mistake in that, you can correct the course by filing a belated or revised ITR by December 31, 2022.

The taxpayers should understand that the original deadline for filing the income tax returns for the assessment year 2022-23 was July 31, and the last date was not extended this year. Over 72.42 lakh income tax returns were filed on the last day of such filing on July 31, taking the cumulative returns to 5.83 crore.

How to file Belated ITR

The return that is filed after the due date of return (31 July/31 Oct/30 Nov) is known as a belated return. Belated ITR is filed by the assessees who miss the original deadline but can still file their tax return. The Belated IR can be filed till 31 December of the relevant AY u/s 139(4) of IT Act subject to completion of assessment.

To file the belated ITR, the taxpayers must select Section 139(4) in the tax return form. If the taxpayers miss this deadline, then they will not be able to file the ITR unless the income tax department sends a notice.

How to file Revised ITR

In case a taxpayer filed original ITR but later discovers an omission or wrong statement in it due to a bonafide mistake, they have the option to revise their tax return u/s 139(5) of the IT Act. The revised ITR is a kind of amendment of previously furnished return in case of any mistake or inadvertence from the side of assessee.

The process to file a revised ITR is the same as original ITR. However, you need to select Section 139(5) in the income tax return form and must have the original ITR as the figures put in the original ITR will also be needed in the process. Revised ITR can be filed till 31 December of the relevant AY, subject to completion of assessment.