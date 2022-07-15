Income Tax Return Latest News Today: The taxpayers who are regularly filing ITR must note that the last date to file the income tax return for FY 2021-22 is July 31. Before the deadline ends, the individuals need to file their IT to avoid penalty and last-minute hurdles. However, they file ITR in two ways—offline and online. For filing the ITR offline, they need to download the ITR form from the official Income Tax Department website– https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/– in either Excel or Java and then upload it.Also Read - Why Should Taxpayers Need to File Income Tax Returns Within Deadline? Check 5 Benefits

On the other hand, the taxpayers can also utilise a new feature – Import Draft ITR filled in online mode—if they have partially filled their return (ITR1 and ITR4 forms) in online mode and want to change the mode of filing from online to offline.

Some of the media reports suggested that a short extension of ITR filing deadline might be considered by the Income Tax department as the ITR deadline has been consistently extended in the last couple of years. "Please don't wait till the last date. File today," the Income Tax department tweeted on Wednesday.

Steps to file ITR offline

Visit the official Income Tax Department website. Download the appropriate ITR utility under Downloads—IT Return Preparation Software

Then you need to extract the downloaded ZIP file and open the utility from the extracted folder

Do fill in the applicable and mandatory fields of the ITR form. Validate all tabs of the ITR form and calculate the tax

And then generate and save the XML. Login to the e-filing portal by entering user ID (PAN), password, captcha code and hit ‘login’

After this, click on ‘e-File’ menu and select ‘Income Tax Return’ link

Steps to follow on Income Tax Return page

PAN will be autopopulated on the Income Tax Return page.

Select Assessment year and ITR form number

Select ‘Original/Revised Return’ in ‘Filing type’

Select ‘Submission Mode’ as ‘Upload XML’

Verify ITR using any of these options– digital signature certificate (DSC), Aadhaar OTP, EVC using prevalidated bank account details and EVC using prevalidated demat account details

Submitted ITR can be e-verified later by using My Account—e-Verify return option or the signed ITR-V can be sent to CPC, Bengaluru

Here’s how to file ITR online

Visit the official Income Tax Department website.

Login using user ID (PAN), password and captcha code

Hit the ‘e-File’ menu and select ‘Income Tax Return’ link

