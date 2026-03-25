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ITR filing MAJOR UPDATE: Form 16 likely to be replaced – All you need to know

ITR filing MAJOR UPDATE: Form 16 likely to be replaced – All you need to know

Income tax filing is set to undergo major changes with the introduction of new Income-tax Rules, 2026. The changes include replacement of Form 16 with a new Form 130.

ITR filing MAJOR UPDATE: Form 16 likely to be replaced – All you need to know

ITR Filing Major Update: A major development related to income tax filing is going to happen as the new Income-tax Rules 2026 are set to be implemented in the coming days. The major changes include redesigned ITR forms, replacement of Form 16 and introduction of Form 130. The authorities are going to implement a more automated filing system which focuses on improving accuracy.

What Is Form 130 Set To Replace Form 16, And How Will It Be Used?

As for the Income Tax department, one of the major changes is the introduction of Form 130, which is going to replace the traditional Form 16. This is the same Form which is issued by the employer. As per reports, Form 130 will continue to work as a Tax Deducted at Source certificate, but with a more detailed format. The new Form will act similarly to an annual TDS certificate which is issued by an employer to their employees and pensioners. The Form is prepared in a way that it will provide a summary of tax deducted, tax deposited, applicable deductions and salary.

It is worth noting that Form 130 is official proof that the tax has been deducted from salary and submitted to the government. The form, under the provision of Section 402 (39) of Income Tax Act 2025, covers interest income earned by senior citizens. It allows the deductee to claim credit for the TDS.

Form 130 Will Include The Following Details

Employer, employee information

Salary breakup, deductions, total taxable income,

Tax payable, TDS or TCS details.

Form 130 will be generated through TRACES portal.

It cannot be issued manually.

Automated Filing

Unlike the traditional system, the new system will have more pre-filled data. The new systems will also have improved automated checks. This will reduce errors and detect mismatches between taxpayer filing and official records.

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What Will Be The Impact On Refunds And Taxpayers

There will be no official change in refund timelines. According to experts, the new system will process refunds faster if there are no discrepancies. However, errors could lead to delays.

The new tax system aims to make income reporting more transparent.

Taxpayers should provide accurate details of salary, investments and deductions.

The new system will ensure smooth filing and faster refunds.

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