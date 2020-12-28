New Delhi: Now you can file your Income Tax Return (ITR) for free from State Bank of India‘s YONO App. Notably, the country’s largest lender has started a new facility for its customers via which they can easily file their ITR for FY 2019-20. “Saving bhi, ITR filing bhi. File your Income Tax Return with Tax2win on YONO for free,” tweeted SBI. Also Read - ITR Jhatpat Processing: Income Tax Department Introduces New Feature to Help Taxpayers File Quicker Returns

If you are having trouble in filing returns, then you can call on +91 9660-99-66-55 or you can email support@tax2win.in. Also Read - Haven't Received Your Income Tax Refund Yet? Read The Reason For Delay Here

Follow These Steps to File ITR Through SBI YONO App

Step 1: Open the YONO SBI app and log in.

Step 2: Go to shop and order.

Step 3: Click on tax and investment.

Step 4: You will see Tax2Win. Click here and get all information.

File Income Tax Return on I-T Website

You need to create an e-filing account on the Income Tax website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. If you are already registered on the site, proceed with subsequent steps to file your returns.