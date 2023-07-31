Home

Business

ITR Filing Portal Slow: Twitterati Expresses Concern, Demands Extension of ITR Filing Deadline

ITR Filing Portal Slow: Twitterati Expresses Concern, Demands Extension of ITR Filing Deadline

Many taxpayers may miss the deadline because of excessive rain and flooding in numerous states as they rush to complete their income tax returns (ITRs). Therefore, it is imperative that taxpayers are aware of the penalties.

The deadline to file income tax returns is approaching, and taxpayers are rushing to file their returns before the deadline. However, many taxpayers are facing difficulties filing their returns, such as slow internet speeds and technical glitches. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The deadline to file your income tax return without penalty ends on July 31, 2023. If you have not yet filed your return, you can contact the tax department’s helpdesk for assistance. The helpdesk is open throughout the day and can be reached by phone, live chat, Webex meetings, or social media.

Trending Now

The deadline to file income tax returns is approaching, and taxpayers are rushing to file their returns before the deadline. However, many taxpayers are facing difficulties filing their returns, such as slow internet speed and technical glitches. Additionally, taxpayers in flood-affected areas may find it difficult to file their returns on time.

Many taxpayers took to Twitter to display their concerns. Here are some of the reactions:

A user wrote, “People are suffering due to loss of business they are hardly surviving in this pandemic please waive the late fee of GSTR 3B July 2017 to September 2020 returns till December 2020.”

People are suffering due to loss of business they are hardly surviving in this pandemic please waive the late fee of GSTR 3B July 2017 to September 2020 returns till December 2020

No GST No Vote #gstnfailed #GSTAmnesty #GstLateFee500 @nsitharaman @narendramodi @GST_Council — Nikhil Vijay (@nikhilvijay1) October 25, 2020

Another user wrote, “Please waive late fee , and cap late too 500 pm permanently… No late fee for composition & nil filler .. No late for GSTR1 & GSTR9&9c… Also wave late fee for Final return.. Please remove ….”

Please waive late fee , and cap late too 500 pm permanently…

No late fee for composition & nil filler ..

No late for GSTR1 & GSTR9&9c…

Also wave late fee for Final return..

Please remove suspended status of all . — Sonu Maheswari (@MGA_sonu) May 15, 2021

Another user posted the picture of the website which was not working and said, ”Income Tax portal is down. Plz confim when it would be up.”

@IncomeTaxIndia the portal is down seems. Plz confirm by when it would be up pic.twitter.com/Qjle71GMSv — Amit Sharma (@AmitSharma20874) July 31, 2023

ITR Filing: Check Penalty For Missing Deadline

Many taxpayers may miss the deadline because of excessive rain and flooding in numerous states as they rush to complete their income tax returns (ITRs). Therefore, it is imperative that taxpayers are aware of the penalties.

According to the most recent information provided by the Income Tax department, taxpayers who fail to submit their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) by the deadline, July 31, may still submit the forms by paying a late fee and additional interest. If the taxpayers’ total annual income exceeds Rs 5 lakh, they will be required to pay a late fee of Rs. The late cost is Rs 1,000 for people with annual incomes under Rs 5 lakh.

How to Check Income Tax Refund Status Online

First, you need to visit the official e-Filing portal.

After this, you need to log in with your User ID/PAN/Aadhar.

Then, you will have to enter the ‘Captcha code’ displayed on the screen.

After this, you will have to navigate to the ‘My Account’ section.

Lastly, you need to click on the ‘Refund/Demand Status’ option

One major consequence of not filing ITR within due date is the imposition of a penalty under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961. A penalty is Rs 5,000 is imposed for a total income over Rs 5 lakh. The penalty is Rs 1,000 for those earning between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. However, there is no penalty if the total income is below Rs 2.5 lakh of the taxpayer

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES