New Delhi: Post Office has a good news for taxpayers across the country. Salaried class will no longer need to travel far to file ITR. Now you can avail income tax return services at the nearest post office Common Services Centres (CSC) counter.Also Read - State Of Seige 2 Actor Dhanveer Singh Joins 'Dasvi' as Abhishek Bachchan's Brother -Read Deets

“Now no need to travel far to file your income tax returns. You can easily access income tax return services at your nearest post office CSC counter. #AapkaDostIndiaPost,” India post tweeted. The CSC counter at Post Office provides single access point for people to access postal, banking & insurance services along with other Government information and benefits, according to Digital India website. Citizens can access all e-Services provided by the Government, at their local post offices. This will enable rapid adoption of services provided under Digital India programme and make governance more effective, Digital India website notes. Earlier on June 7, Income Tax Department has launched its new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in. On the new Income Tax website, Taxpayers are allowed to proactively update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. New call center for taxpayer assistance for prompt response to taxpayer queries. Detailed FAQs, User Manuals, Videos and chatbot/live agent also provided, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Spoiler Alert: Sonakshi Decides To Hide THIS Big Truth From Suhana