ITR Last Date: The last date for filing the late Income Tax Return (ITR) is approaching fast. For the year 2020-21 (AY 2021-22), the last date is March 31. For ITR, the last date was December 31, 2021.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the due date for filing the late return was revised from February 15 to March 31. Taxpayers must not forget this deadline in order to stay safe from the penalty.

According to a report by Business Standard, if one fails to file the ITR before the deadline, they may be penalised. The penalty may be in the form of a monetary fine or penalty.

What Might Happen If You Don’t File ITR By March 31?