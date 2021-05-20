New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the deadline for filing income-tax returns (ITR) for FY 2020-21 (AY 2021-22) to September 30, bringing major relief to the taxpayers. “The Central Board of Direct Taxes, in the exercise of its power under section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, provides relaxation…,” the official statement said. According to the reports, the decision has been taken in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country. Also Read - Tax Compliance Timelines Extended Amid COVID Surge. Read Details