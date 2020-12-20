ITR Refund Filing: The last date to file for Income tax Returns (ITR) for FY 2019-20 is December 31. But to claim your income tax refund, there may be an additional step apart from filling up the ITR form. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has tweaked the process to file ITR, and made it mandatory to pre-validate your bank account. Also Read - Income Tax Returns: Can You Save Tax by Gifting Money to Parents, Kids? Yes You Can | Here’s How

What this means is that you will have to link your bank account in which you wish to receive the returns with the tax department. Moreover, you will also have to link your PAN with the bank account, if it is not linked. The tax department had announced on March 1, 2019, that it will issue e-refunds only to those who have the above criteria fulfilled.

Here’s how to pre-validate your bank account:

Step 1: Visit the official ITR website – www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in – and log in to your account. The user ID for your account will be your PAN number.

Step 2: Once logged in, click on ‘Profile Setting’ and select ‘Prevalidate your bank account’ option from the drop-down box.

Step 3: If your bank account/s is already pre-validated, it will show on the screen. If you want to add a new account, click on ‘Add’.

Step 4: On the new page, enter your bank details – bank account number, account type, IFSC, bank name, bank branch and your mobile number and email ID.

Step 5: Click on ‘Pre-validate’. You will get a message that reads: “Your request for pre-validating bank account is submitted. Status of your request will be sent to your registered email id and mobile number“.

Now you’re all set to fill up the ITR form before December 31 to get your income tax refund.