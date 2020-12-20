New Delhi: This year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), an administrative authority for the tax department had extended the last date for filing ITR for FY 2019-20 to December 31. Normally, the taxpayers are supposed to file ITR by July 31. Taking to Twitter, the Income Tax (I-T) department had asserted that it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.48 lakh crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers till December 14. Of this, personal income tax refunds worth Rs 45,264 crore and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.03 lakh crore have been issued. Also Read - Income Tax Refund Alert! Key Things I-T Return Filers Should Know| Step-by-Step Guide to File ITR FY20

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,48,274 crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020, to December 14, 2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 45,264 crore have been issued in 1,00,02,982 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,03,010 crore have been issued in 2,00,854 cases,” the department said in a tweet. Also Read - Income Tax Returns: Can You Save Tax by Gifting Money to Parents, Kids? Yes You Can | Here’s How

Notably, the I-T department starts processing tax returns once you’ve filed your income tax return (ITR) and have verified it. The I-T Department enables income tax assessees to check the status of their ITR online through its e-filing portal, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Also Read - India Fast Moving From Tax Terrorism to Tax Transparency, Says PM Modi

Follow These Steps Check Income Tax Return Status

Without login credentials

Visit the I-T Department’s official website for ITR filing at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or click on the direct link here to track your tax return.

Fill out your details such as PAN, acknowledgment number, and captcha code

Your status will be displayed on your screen