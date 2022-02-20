ITR Verification For AY 2020-21: As the last date for tax payers to verify their income tax returns for assessment year 2020-21 approaches, the Income Tax Department on Sunday urged them to do it as soon as possible. Verification of the tax return either through electronic method or by sending a signed physical copy of the return filed online is necessary as it is a way of declaring the truthfulness of the information reported in the return, a legal requirement.Also Read - Received An Appointment Letter From Income Tax Department? Here's An Important Notice For You

“Don’t miss out on the last chance to verify your ITR for AY 2020-21. ITR filing is incomplete if not verified. The last date for verification for AY 2020-21 is 28 February 2022,” the Income Tax Department said on Twitter. Also Read - I-T Department Returns Rs 1.67 Lakh Crore. What To Do If You Haven't Received Your Refunds?

Don't miss out on the last chance to verify your ITR for AY 2020-21.

ITR filing is incomplete if not verified.

The last date for verification for AY 2020-21 is 28th February 2022.

Pl visit: https://t.co/GYvO3mStKf#ITR #VerifyNow pic.twitter.com/RVzpRxbq3b — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 20, 2022

Also Read - New ITR Rules: How Much Do Taxpayers Have To Pay For Updated Income Tax Return

If a tax return is not verified in time, the return is treated as ‘not filed’ thus attracting all the consequences of not filing tax returns. However, one can request condonation of delay in verification to the I-T Department if absolutely necessary. After submission of such a request, the tax payer will be able to e-verify the return. But the return will be treated valid only after the condonation request has been approved by the tax authority.

Tax returns are usually to be authenticated within four months of filing the return. As a one-time relief, the department in December allowed tax payers to authenticate returns for AY21 by electronic means including Aadhaar linked one time password or by sending the physical copy to the tax department’s centralised return processing facility in Bangalore by end of February 2022.