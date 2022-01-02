ITR Verification Deadline: In a huge relief to taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to provide one-time relaxation for the verification of e-filed Income Tax Returns, which are pending e-verification. ITRs for income earned in the financial year 2019-20 was filed in the assessment year 2020-21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.Also Read - Income Tax Return: What Happens if Taxpayers Fail to File ITR Within Due Date | Explained

"It has been brought to the notice of Central Board of Direct Taxes ('Board') that a large number of electronically filed ITRs for the Assessment Year 2020- 21 still remain pending with the Income-tax Department for want of receipt of a valid ITR-V Form at CPC, Bengaluru or pending e-Verification from the taxpayers concerned," CBDT said. In view of this, CBDT has allowed one-time relaxation to ITRs pending for e-verification and given an extension to verify until 28 February 2022. The decision comes as nearly 5.89 crore I-T returns were filed on the new e-filing portal of the I-T department till 31 December, 2021.

Once an ITR is filed, it has to be verified within 120 days of filing to complete the process, failing which the ITR is considered defunct. An ITR can be verified electronically through net banking, Aadhaar-based one-time-password (OTP), Demat account, pre-validated bank account and ATM. Alternatively, taxpayers can post a self-attested copy of the ITR acknowledgement receipt to the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) office in Bengaluru.

46.11 lakh filed ITR on New Year’s Eve

“More than 46.11 lakh ITRs were filed on 31.12.2021. In order to assist taxpayers with a smooth experience on the portal, 16,850 taxpayer calls and 1,467 chats were responded to by the helpdesk,” said the government.

Out of the total ITRs filed for AY 2021-22, 49.6% of these are ITR1 (2.92 crore), 9.3% are ITR2 (54.8 lakh), 12.1% are ITR3 (71.05 lakh), 27.2% are ITR4 (1.60 crore), 1.3% are ITR5 (7.66 lakh), ITR6 (2.58 lakh) and ITR7 (0.67 lakh). Over 45.7% of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance have been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities.

No further extension of ITR filing deadline

The central government had on Friday announced that the deadline for ITR filing will not be extended beyond 31 December 2021. “There is absolutely no proposal to extend the filing date,” revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj said.