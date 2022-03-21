New Delhi: Want to e-verify your Income Tax Returns (ITR) using your Aadhaar? Then you must link your Aadhaar with PAN now. “Link your PAN & Aadhaar to enable quick & easy e-verification of ITRs. The due date to link your Aadhaar & PAN is 31st March 2022. Link today!” Income Tax India said in a tweet.Also Read - What Will Happen If You Do Not Link Your PAN-Aadhaar By March 31? Know Here

“A simple method to e-verify your Income Tax Returns is by using your #Aadhaar. If your Aadhaar is linked with #PAN, you can e-verify your #ITR using Aadhaar. Please note that your mobile number must be registered in Aadhaar to avail of this service,” UIDAI had said in a tweet dated 18 February. Also Read - ITR Verification Deadline: CBDT to Give One-Time Relaxation to Verify ITR For Assessment Year 2020-21. Check Last Date

As per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN, and who is eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar number to the income tax authorities. Also Read - Now You Can Download e-PAN Card in 10 Minutes; How to Apply Online or Check Status | DIRECT Link Here

Here’s how to link PAN with Aadhaar card:

Go to the income tax department’s e-filing website.

Click on the Link Aadhaar section.

Now fill in your PAN number, Aadhaar number and name.

Click at the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option and your PAN Aadhaar Linking will get complete.

The income tax department will validate your name, date of birth and gender against Aadhaar details after which the linking will be done.

Deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN

The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar has been extended several times in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current deadline is 31 March 2022. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has also made it clear that PAN will become inoperative if linked with Aadhaar after the deadline.