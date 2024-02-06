Home

Jabalpur To Get Air Connectivity From Delhi And Mumbai Starting March 1

The flight connecting Jabalpur to Delhi and Mumbai will be operated by SpiceJet.

The Jabalpur Airport will get a new terminal building.

Jabalpur Air Connectivity: In order to expand air services in Madhya Pradesh, the direct flight from Delhi to Jabalpur and Mumbai to Jabalpur will be restarted next month. The flight connecting Jabalpur to Delhi and Mumbai will be operated by SpiceJet.

The direct flight from Delhi to Jabalpur will start from 1 March 2024. The flight service between Delhi-Jabalpur will be operated two days a week starting from 1 March 2024. The flight service between Mumbai and Jabalpur will be operated from 2 March 2024.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “I am delighted that with the support of SpiceJet, Jabalpur will get additional connectivity to Mumbai and Delhi. This will not only ensure an easy and time-saving travel experience for the people of Jabalpur but also enhance trade, commerce, and employment opportunities. The Jabalpur Airport is also set to get a new Terminal Building, being built at a cost of Rs. 412 crore which will further give new energy to travel and economic growth.”.

