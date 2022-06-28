New Delhi: A student of the Jadavpur University in West Bengal’s Kolkata bagged a whopping Rs 1.8 crore annual package from Facebook. Bisakh Mondal, the computer science and engineering student, had also received job offers from Google and Amazon before he said yes to joining Facebook. Mondal had rejected job offers from Google and Amazon but accepted Facebook’s employment opportunity.Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 70,000; Graduates Can Apply For Young Professionals Posts

“I will join Facebook in September. Before accepting this job, I got offers from Google and Amazon. I thought choosing Facebook would be the best as the pay package offered by them was high,” Bisakh Mondal said. Bisakh Mondal will soon be joining the Facebook office in London.

Bisakh Mondal reveals details on cracking interview

Bisakh Mondal, who got the highest package this year, spoke in details about how he cracked the interview from the top companies including Amazon, Google and Facebook. “In the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, I got the opportunity to do internships at several organisations and gather knowledge outside my curriculum studies. This has helped me crack the interviews,” Bisakh Mondal was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Bisakh Mondal’s mother, Anganwadi worker, on son’s education journey so far

Bisakh Mondal’s mother, who is an anganwadi worker, claimed her son was always “serious about his studies” an always scored high marks in exams.

“It is a matter of great pride for us. We struggled a lot to see him achieve greater heights. He was always serious about his studies. After scoring good marks in higher secondary exams and joint entrance exam, he got admission to Jadavpur University,” Bisakh’s mother said.