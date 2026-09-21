295 percent return in 5 years: Share price of THIS company zooms 12 percent today, check key details here

This comes days after the company announced a settlement with the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). Under the agreement, both parties have decided to settle the matter, subject to the company making a full and final payment of Rs 511 crore and fulfilling certain other conditions.

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New Delhi: Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited rallied nearly 12 percent during the trading session on Monday. This comes days after the company announced payment settlement with National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). The NARCL and the company have decided to settle the matter/claim, subject to the payment of Rs 511 crores as full and final payment and fulfilment of certain other conditions.

It also includes “execution of definitive agreement(s). The IBC proceedings shall stand withdrawn once all the conditions of settlement terms are fulfilled,” stated the company in its BSE filing released on Friday.

It is important to note that the development linked to Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited NARCL payment settlement came days after Adani Power denied media reports that claimed that Adani Power is likely to increase stake in JP Power to 51 percent by the end of 2026.

Here are some of the key details:

The stock was trading 12.38 percent higher at Rs 17.25 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of Rs 11,822.22 crore at 10:20 am on Monday.

The company scrip had touched an intraday high of Rs 17.48 per share and an intraday low of ₹16.05 per share.

Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 5.27 percent.

The stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹24.45 per share and a 52-week low of ₹13.14 per share.

Its share price value has surged 7% in one week and around 64.3% in three years.

The company scrip has surged close to 292% in five years.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited reported a net profit of Rs 468.95 crore in Q1FY27 against a net loss of Rs 23.35 crore in Q4FY26.

Its net revenue stood at ₹1,775.70 crore in the June quarter of FY26 against ₹1,386.43 revenue in the March quarter of FY26.

Its an earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.52 in Q1FY27 against ₹-0.03 in Q4FY26.

To recall, earlier in September, the rating of Jaiprakash Power Ventures updated by CRISIL. The company, informed the exchanges. “Crisil Ratings has continued its rating on the long term bank facilities of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL) on ‘Rating Watch with Negative Implications’,” noted the company in its press release.

Rupee rises 24 paise to 95.72 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee gained 24 paise to 95.72 against US dollar in early trade on Monday, supported by a slight moderation in crude oil prices and a positive trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said initial gains in domestic equities and improved foreign fund sentiment boosted investor sentiment, but sustained importer demand for greenbacks from oil companies and broader strength in the US dollar Index weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.86 against the US dollar, then gained some ground to touch 95.72 against the American currency, registering a gain of 24 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee closed lower by 7 paise at 95.96 against the US dollar.

“The rupee closed at 95.89 on Friday after being defended near 96 last week. We expect a broad range of 95.60–96.50, with the 96.40–96.50 zone acting as stiff resistance,” said Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Securities.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.