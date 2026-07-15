Jameson, Grey Goose, Heineken, Champagne: Your favourite liquor brands set to get cheaper under India-EU FTA; Check list of wines, whiskey, beer, vodka

These brands are likely to become more affordable because the India–EU FTA significantly reduces import duties on wines, spirits and beer. The final retail price will also depend on state excise duties, distributor margins, logistics costs and retailer pricing.

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Imported wines, whisky and beer from Europe are expected to become more affordable in India after the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) came into effect. The deal is expected to lower prices of several premium alcoholic beverages. Under the agreement, India will reduce import duties on a range of alcoholic drinks, making European brands more accessible to Indian consumers. The trade pact was finalised in January after nearly 18 years of negotiations that began in 2007.

The agreement came into force on July 15. Officially known as the India–EU Free Trade Agreement, it lowers customs duties, improves market access for businesses and sets clearer trade rules for companies in both regions.

In simple terms, the FTA makes it easier and less expensive for eligible Indian goods to enter European markets, while allowing selected European products to be imported into India at lower tariffs.

According to a factsheet released by the European Commission:

Premium wines: Import duty will drop from 150% to 20% .

Import duty will drop from to . Mid-range wines: Duty will be reduced to 30% .

. Spirits: The current tariff of up to 150% will come down to 40% .

will come down to . Beer: Duty will be cut from 110% to 50% .

This is also the second major trade agreement in recent years to lower duties on alcohol imports. Under India’s earlier deal with the UK, tariffs on British whisky and gin were reduced from 150% to 75%, with a further reduction to 40% planned over the next decade.

Imported European alcoholic beverages that are expected to become cheaper in India

Wines

Château Pétrus (France)

Château d’Yquem (France)

Vega Sicilia Único (Spain)

Bordeaux wines (France)

Burgundy wines (France)

Champagne (France)

Barolo (Italy)

Barbaresco (Italy)

Whiskies

Jameson (Ireland)

Tullamore D.E.W. (Ireland)

Bushmills (Ireland)

Mackmyra (Sweden)

Stauning (Denmark)

Vodkas

Absolut (Sweden)

Grey Goose (France)

Belvedere (Poland)

Ketel One (Netherlands)

Cîroc (France)

Wodka Gorbatschow (Germany)

Beers