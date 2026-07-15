  • India News
  • Business
  • Jameson, Grey Goose, Heineken, Champagne: Your favourite liquor brands set to get cheaper under India-EU FTA; Check list of wines, whiskey, beer, vodka

Jameson, Grey Goose, Heineken, Champagne: Your favourite liquor brands set to get cheaper under India-EU FTA; Check list of wines, whiskey, beer, vodka

These brands are likely to become more affordable because the India–EU FTA significantly reduces import duties on wines, spirits and beer. The final retail price will also depend on state excise duties, distributor margins, logistics costs and retailer pricing.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: July 15, 2026, 10:23 AM IST
Jameson, Grey Goose, Heineken, Champagne: Your favourite liquor brands set to get cheaper under India-EU FTA; Check list of wines, whiskey, beer, vodka

Imported wines, whisky and beer from Europe are expected to become more affordable in India after the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) came into effect. The deal is expected to lower prices of several premium alcoholic beverages. Under the agreement, India will reduce import duties on a range of alcoholic drinks, making European brands more accessible to Indian consumers. The trade pact was finalised in January after nearly 18 years of negotiations that began in 2007.

The agreement came into force on July 15. Officially known as the India–EU Free Trade Agreement, it lowers customs duties, improves market access for businesses and sets clearer trade rules for companies in both regions.

Read more: Lenin box office collection Day 5: Akhil Akkineni’s comeback beats Mr Majnu's fifth-day earnings as India net collection crosses Rs...

In simple terms, the FTA makes it easier and less expensive for eligible Indian goods to enter European markets, while allowing selected European products to be imported into India at lower tariffs.

According to a factsheet released by the European Commission:

  • Premium wines: Import duty will drop from 150% to 20%.
  • Mid-range wines: Duty will be reduced to 30%.
  • Spirits: The current tariff of up to 150% will come down to 40%.
  • Beer: Duty will be cut from 110% to 50%.

This is also the second major trade agreement in recent years to lower duties on alcohol imports. Under India’s earlier deal with the UK, tariffs on British whisky and gin were reduced from 150% to 75%, with a further reduction to 40% planned over the next decade.

Imported European alcoholic beverages that are expected to become cheaper in India

Wines

  • Château Pétrus (France)
  • Château d’Yquem (France)
  • Vega Sicilia Único (Spain)
  • Bordeaux wines (France)
  • Burgundy wines (France)
  • Champagne (France)
  • Barolo (Italy)
  • Barbaresco (Italy)

Whiskies

  • Jameson (Ireland)
  • Tullamore D.E.W. (Ireland)
  • Bushmills (Ireland)
  • Mackmyra (Sweden)
  • Stauning (Denmark)

Vodkas

  • Absolut (Sweden)
  • Grey Goose (France)
  • Belvedere (Poland)
  • Ketel One (Netherlands)
  • Cîroc (France)
  • Wodka Gorbatschow (Germany)

Beers

  • Hoegaarden (Belgium)
  • Stella Artois (Belgium)
  • Beck’s (Germany)
  • Heineken (Netherlands)
  • Erdinger (Germany)
  • Paulaner (Germany)
  • Amstel (Netherlands)
  • 1664 Blanc (France)
  • Murphy’s Irish Stout (Ireland)

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.