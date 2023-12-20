Home

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express To Soon Run On World’s Highest Chenab Rail Bridge; Specially Designed For Cold Climate

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat: The upcoming Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, which will run on one of the most anticipated rail routes of the Indian Railways, will bring the Jammu and Kashmir regions closer. The Ministry of Railways has allocated eight coaches for this train, which will operate along the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL). The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will mark the second Vande Bharat Express in Jammu and Kashmir.

The train will run on the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link will feature some record-breaking infrastructure projects on the route, including the world’s highest rail bridge over river Chenab and also the longest tunnel. Presently, there are no trains connecting Jammu and Srinagar due to the ongoing construction of the railway track linking these two cities in the Union Territory.

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Details

The road journey from Jammu to Srinagar is approximately 244 km, which takes about 6 to 7 hours for travellers. With Vande Bharat Express, the train will cover the distance in only three and a half hours, nearly halving the travel time.

This will be the second Vande Bharat train in the Union Territory. The first Vande Bharat Express train in Jammu and Kashmir was the second ever launched in India. It is also India’s first vegetarian train, connecting Delhi to Vaishno Devi in eight hours and reducing travel time by 40 percent.

As per a media report, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai has announced its plans to introduce Vande Bharat trains equipped with special facilities that will incorporate heating provisions within their compartments. There will be specialised pipes designed to avert the freezing and potential breakage of water lines. This initiative is part of ICF’s strategy to design and manufacture various versions of the Vande Bharat trains.

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project is a critical railway line being constructed by the Indian Railways, to link Kashmir Valley from the rest of India. While the train already runs till Udhampur, it’s the last point in J&K till which a train can go from the rest of India. On the other hand, the Kashmir Valley has a functional 118 km Banihal-Baramulla railway line.

Earlier in March, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced that the USBRL will be completed by December 2023 or January 2024, and a Vande Bharat metro train will be operated between Jammu and Srinagar once the project is fully operational. “We are targeting that until December or January, Jammu-Srinagar connectivity is completed,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

“Once the Kashmir Valley will be connected with the Indian railway network, it will make the Jammu to Srinagar journey faster and more comfortable for passengers. Jammu to Srinagar journey by new railway link is expected to take 3.5 hours,” Vaishnaw said, adding that Vande Metro service will run between Srinagar and Jammu cities, in which the trains will be run at a specific frequency, reported PTI.

On March 26, Vaishnaw travelled on the first run of a track-mounted trolley on the Chenab River’s world’s highest arch bridge with railway officials and performed pooja before inspecting the iconic bridge with a height of 359 metres from the Chenab riverbed.

