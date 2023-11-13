Home

Business

Jampacked Trains, Long Queues: Passengers Express Concern As Many Could Not Reach Home Destinations On Diwali

Jampacked Trains, Long Queues: Passengers Express Concern As Many Could Not Reach Home Destinations On Diwali

Indian Railways worst management. Thanks for ruining my Diwali. This is what you get even when you have a confirmed 3rd AC ticket. No help from Police, one passenger wrote on X.

Travellers expressed shock at the overcrowded train filled with ticketless passengers.

New Delhi: Several passengers expressed concern as many were not able to reach their home destinations on Diwali due to jampacked trains and long queues outside compartments. This scene was seen at many railway stations across the country. In this regard, the Indian Railways faced criticism for its poor handling of the holiday rush. Videos shared on social media showed jampacked trains, long queues outside compartments, leaving many passengers stranded at the railway stations.

Trending Now

One such passenger took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video claiming to have bought a confirmed ticket, yet missed out on his journey because he was unable to get inside a train in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

You may like to read

“Indian Railways worst management. Thanks for ruining my Diwali. This is what you get even when you have a confirmed 3rd AC ticket. No help from Police. Many people like me were not able to board,” he wrote.

“The labour crowd thrown me out of the train. They locked the doors and they were not letting anyone enter into the train. Police said clearly no to help me and started laughing on the situation,” he added.

PNR 8900276502

Indian Railways Worst management

Thanks for ruining my Diwali. This is what you get even when you have a confirmed 3rd AC ticket. No help from Police. Many people like me were not able to board. @AshwiniVaishnaw I want a total refund of ₹1173.95 @DRMBRCWR pic.twitter.com/O3aWrRqDkq — Anshul Sharma (@whoisanshul) November 11, 2023

After the videos went viral, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Vadodara responded on social media, urging the railway police to look into the incident.

The passenger also expressed shock at the overcrowded train filled with ticketless passengers. “I could see that the station was crowded but since I had a confirmed ticket, I wasn’t worried but when the train arrived on the platform, I was shocked. People were literally spilling out of it,” he recalled.

Huge crowds were witnessed at railway stations in the national capital. Visuals on social media showed stations in New Delhi packed to the brim while travellers await their trains.

In a similar manner, a stampede like incident erupted in Surat a as a large crowd of passengers surged towards a special train bound for Bihar, leaving one person dead and two others injured on Saturday. The police confirmed multiple incidents of fainting as well.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.