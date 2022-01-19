New Delhi: PM Jan Dhan Yojana has been one of the most important schemes launched by the Government of India. It offers direct-benefit-transfer (DBT) to crores of people in the country. More than 38 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened since the scheme was launched in 2014 by PM Narendra Modi, according to Zee Business.Also Read - PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana : How To Add Your Name To PM KISAN Beneficiary List? Step-By-Step Guide Here
Many private banks in the country allow opening a Jan Dhan Account in their branches. According to RBI rules, if any person does not have important documents, they can still open a Jan Dhan Account with less deposit and withdrawal limit. Also Read - PM KISAN: BIG CHANGE! Checking Beneficiary Status Using Mobile Number No Longer Valid | Complete Details Here
List Of Private Banks That Allow Opening Jan Dhan Account
- HDFC Bank
- Axis Bank
- ICICI Bank
- Yes Bank
- Federal Bank
- Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Karnataka Bank
- IndusInd Bank
- ING Vysya Bank
- Dhanlaxmi Bank
Jan Dhan Account Benefits
Following are the benefits of opening a Jan Dhan Account: Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: More Than 7 Lakh Farmers May Have To Return 10th Instalment. Know Reason, Time Window, Other Details Here
- Jan Dhan Account holders get accidental insurance coverage of up to 2 lakhs.
- Jan Dhan Account withdrawal limit: The withdrawal limit under PMJDY is Rs 10,000 per month.
- Jan Dhan Account Limit: Account Holders can deposit a maximum of Rs 1,00,000 in the account, under the scheme.
- The banks allow free mobile banking facilities. Account-holders can check their Jan Dhan Account Balance easily.
- Jan Dhan Account ATM Card: The accountholders also get a Rupay debit card, with an overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000.
- Jan Dhan Account holders are eligible to apply for Direct Benefit Schemes like PM KISAN and Shram Yogi Mandhan scheme.
- Women account holders get a direct transfer of LPG subsidy and refill charges under Ujjwala Yojana in their Jan Dhan Accounts.
- Account-holders also get a life insurance cover of Rs 30,000. It will be given to the nominee in case of the death of the account holder.