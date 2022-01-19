New Delhi: PM Jan Dhan Yojana has been one of the most important schemes launched by the Government of India. It offers direct-benefit-transfer (DBT) to crores of people in the country. More than 38 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened since the scheme was launched in 2014 by PM Narendra Modi, according to Zee Business.Also Read - PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana : How To Add Your Name To PM KISAN Beneficiary List? Step-By-Step Guide Here

Many private banks in the country allow opening a Jan Dhan Account in their branches. According to RBI rules, if any person does not have important documents, they can still open a Jan Dhan Account with less deposit and withdrawal limit.

List Of Private Banks That Allow Opening Jan Dhan Account

HDFC Bank

Axis Bank

ICICI Bank

Yes Bank

Federal Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Karnataka Bank

IndusInd Bank

ING Vysya Bank

Dhanlaxmi Bank

Jan Dhan Account Benefits

Following are the benefits of opening a Jan Dhan Account: