New Delhi: As part of the third and final instalment of the package announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the government has started disbursing Rs 500 to all women Jan Dhan bank account holders from Friday. The government has been disbursing the amount for the last two months, this being the third and the last month. This comes under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package.

Do You Know when you will be able to withdraw the money? Check the following details:

1. Beneficiaries are requested to follow the schedule to visit banks and CSPs and money can also be withdrawn via ATMs and BCs.

2. Beneficiaries with account numbers ending with 4 or 5 can collect their money on June 8, while accounts ending with 6 or 7 may withdraw on June 9.

3. For account number ending with 8 or 9, the amount will be remitted on June 10.

4. In case of emergency, one can withdraw the money immediately. However, for orderly disbursal, one must follow the banks’ payment plan.

5. Beneficiaries may withdraw any day at their convenience after June 10.

6. There will be no charges for withdrawing money from other bank ATMs.

7. The account holders can also buy Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) at an affordable premium of Rs 330 and Rs 12 per annum respectively.

During April and May as many as 20.05 crore women Jan Dhan account holders received Rs 500 each in their accounts as the first instalment. The total disbursement under the head was Rs 20,344 crore as on June 3.

Don’t have a Jan Dhan account Yet?

An account can be opened by presenting an officially valid document.

1. Passport,

2. Driving licence,

3.Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card

4. Voter Identity Card

5. Job card issued by NREGA duly signed by an officer of the State Government

6. Letter issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India containing details of name, address and Aadhaar number, or

7. Any other document as notified by the Central Government in consultation with the Regulator:

Provided that where simplified measures are applied for verifying the identity of the clients the following documents shall be deemed to be officially valid documents:—

a) identity card with applicant’s Photograph issued by Central/State Government Departments, Statutory/Regulatory Authorities, Public Sector Undertakings, Scheduled Commercial Banks, and Public Financial Institutions;

b) letter issued by a Gazetted officer, with a duly attested photograph of the person.

Special Benefits under PMJDY Scheme

1. Interest on deposit.

2. Accidental insurance cover of Rs. 2 lakhs

3. No minimum balance required.

4. The scheme provides life cover of Rs. 30,000/- payable on the death of the beneficiary, subject to fulfilment of the eligibility condition.

5. Easy Transfer of money across India

6. Beneficiaries of Government Schemes will get Direct Benefit Transfer in these accounts.

7. After satisfactory operation of the account for 6 months, an overdraft facility will be permitted

Access to Pension, insurance products.

8. The Claim under Personal Accidental Insurance under PMJDY shall be payable if the Rupay Cardholder has performed minimum one successful financial or non-financial customer induced transaction at any Bank Branch, Bank Mitra, ATM, POS, E-COM etc. Channel both Intra and Inter-bank i.e. on-us (Bank Customer/rupay card holder transacting at same Bank channels) and off-us (Bank Customer/Rupay card holder transacting at other Bank Channels) within 90 days prior to date of accident including accident date will be included as eligible transactions under the Rupay Insurance Program 2019-2020.

9. Overdraft facility upto Rs. 10,000/- is available in only one account per household, preferably lady of the household.