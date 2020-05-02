New Delhi: The Centre will start crediting the second installment of Rs 500 to over four crore Jan Dhan accounts of poor women from May 4, in line with the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in March. As part of a relief package in view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Narendra Modi-led government on March 26 had announced that an ex-gratia payment of Rs 500 would be credited to women Jan Dhan account holders for the next three months, starting from April. Also Read - Behind The Scene: How Telangana Rolled Out India's First Migrant Train Secretly

“Instalment of Rs.500 for the month of May has been sent to the bank A/cs of PMJDY women beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package. “Beneficiaries are requested to follow the schedule shared below to visit banks & CSPs. Money can also be withdrawn via ATMs & BCs,” Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda said in a tweet today. Also Read - Breather For H-1B Visa Holders And Green Card Applicants as US Announces Relaxations

Furthermore he said,”The transfer has been staggered over a period of five days to avoid rush at the bank branches. This will help in ensuring social distancing and avoid overcrowding in banks.” Also Read - TRAGIC! Mother of 8 Boils Stones to Make Children Believe That Food Was Cooking, For Them to Fall Asleep Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

PM गरीब कल्याण पैकेज के तहत PMJDY के महिला खाता धारकों को Rs.500 की मई माह की किश्त बैंकों में भेजी जा रही है। पैसे पूरी तरह सुरक्षित हैं, बैंकों में भीड़ से बचने के लिए नीचे वाले समय सारणी अनुसार ब्रांच, CSP, बैंक मित्रों से रक़म लें। स्वस्थ रहे, सुरक्षित रहें। @FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/OFsUwJwHIo — Debasish Panda (@DebasishPanda87) May 2, 2020

As per the schedule, women account holders under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) having account number with last digit as 0 and 1 will get the money in their account on May 4, while accounts ending with 2 or 3 can approach the bank on May 5.

On May 6, beneficiaries with account numbers ending with 4 or 5 can collect their money, while accounts ending with 6 or 7 may withdraw on May 8.

The last tranche would be remitted on May 11 for account numbers ending with 8 or 9, the tweet said.

In case of emergency, one can withdraw the money immediately. However, for orderly disbursal, one must follow the banks’ payment plan, it said. Beneficiaries may withdraw any day at their convenience after May 11, it added.

Beneficiaries are encouraged to use the neighbourhood ATMs with RuPay cards, Bank Mitras and customer service points (CSPs) as much as possible to avoid crowding at the branches, it said.

“Please note that there will be no charges for withdrawing money from other bank ATMs, at present, as per the government directives,” it said.

Last month in April, around 20.05 crore women Jan Dhan account holders received Rs 500 each in their accounts as the first installment. The total disbursement under the head was Rs 10,025 crore as on April 22.

(With agency inputs)