Bank holiday: After Rakshabandhan, there is confusion regarding Krishna's Janmashtami date. While several states are gearing up to celebrate it on August 18, Thursday, the festival will be observed in some on Friday, August 19. Thus, banks in some states will remain shut for 4 days in a row from tomorrow. So if you have any important money-related work planned this week, you should check the list of bank holidays in August before heading to your bank.

Banks to Remain Shut For 4 Days From August 18 | City-wise List

August 18, 2022: Banks across the country will remain closed on the occasion of Janmashtami. August 19, 2022:Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh will observe holiday on the occasion of Janmashtami. August 2o, 2022: Banks across Hyderabad will remain shut on the ocasssion of Shri Krishna. August 21, 2022: Sunday holiday.

For the unversed, the holidays from August 18-20 are notified under the Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and these off days are different for different states. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, there are 18 holidays this month and some of them are falling continuously.