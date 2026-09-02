Janmashtami 2026 Bank Holiday: Will banks be closed on September 4? Check state-wise list before visiting branch

September will have several other bank closures apart from Janmashtami. Banks will also remain closed on September 12, the second Saturday, and September 26, the fourth Saturday, apart from Sundays.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/janmashtami-2026-bank-holiday-will-banks-be-closed-on-september-4-check-state-wise-list-before-visiting-branch-8514957/ Copy

Bank holiday (Image: Pixabay file/Representational)

Bank customers planning to visit their branches this week should take note of the upcoming Krishna Janmashtami bank holiday. The festival will be observed on Friday, September 4, 2026, and bank branches will remain closed in several states and cities on the occasion. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar follows a state-wise system, which means a festival holiday in one part of the country does not necessarily mean banks will be closed everywhere. The RBI’s holiday matrix lists Janmashtami (Vaishnava) and Krishna Jayanti among the holidays observed at specified banking centres.

Janmashtami 2026 Date

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 4, Friday, this year. The festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is observed with fasting, prayers and midnight celebrations. Recent festival calendars and reports also confirm September 4 as the main date for Janmashtami 2026.

Janmashtami Bank Holiday 2026: State-Wise List

According to bank holiday calendars based on the RBI schedule, branches will remain closed for Janmashtami on September 4 in the following states and regions:

Andhra Pradesh

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Gujarat

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Jharkhand

Madhya Pradesh

Manipur

Meghalaya

Nagaland

Odisha

Punjab

Rajasthan

Sikkim

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Tripura

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

The list is reflected in the 2026 holiday schedules of major banks, including SBI and other lenders.

Some bank holiday calendars also list the festival at specific banking centres such as Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

Will banks be closed across India?

No. Janmashtami is not a uniform bank closure across every state and banking centre. The RBI holiday system provides for regional holidays, so customers should check the holiday schedule applicable to their particular branch.

For example, bank holiday calendars indicate that several states, including Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and West Bengal, are not included in the September 4 Janmashtami closure list.

Therefore, customers should confirm the holiday status with their local branch before making a trip.

What about online banking services?

Even when bank branches are shut, customers can generally continue to use internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, ATMs and other digital services, subject to the availability of individual services.

However, transactions or requests that require a visit to a bank branch may have to wait until the branch reopens. Customers dealing with urgent cash, cheque, documentation or other branch-related work should plan accordingly.

More bank holidays in September 2026

September will have several other bank closures apart from Janmashtami. Banks will also remain closed on September 12, the second Saturday, and September 26, the fourth Saturday, apart from Sundays.

A separate holiday is also scheduled in several states for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, although the applicable bank closures will vary by location.