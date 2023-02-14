January WPI Inflation Plunges To A 24-Month Low Of 4.73%

Home

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation declined to a 24-month low of 4.73 per cent in January 2023, government data showed on Tuesday.

New Delhi: The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation declined to a 24-month low of 4.73 per cent in January 2023, government data showed on Tuesday. The decline in the rate of WPI inflation last month is primarily contributed to mineral oils, chemicals and chemical products, textiles, crude petroleum and natural gas among other items.

In December 2022, the WPI inflation had eased to a 22-month low of 4.95 per cent, due to fall in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, food products, textiles and chemicals & chemical products. The WPI inflation has been decreasing for the past several months.

There are two indices that measure inflation in India — Whole Sale Price Index and Consumer Price Inflation (CPI). While WPI captures prices at the level of production or manufacturing, taking into account goods traded between companies, CPI measures prices at the retail consumer level. The major part of WPI is driven by manufactured goods while food items constitute a major chunk of of the CPI,

The CPI data for January was released yesterday. It surged to a three-month high of 5.6 per cent

