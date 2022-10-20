Tokyo: Dollar surge continue to be fatal to currencies across the world. The very same day when Indian Rupee hit an all-time low of 83.08 against the US Dollar, the Japanese Yen briefly plunged to a 32-year low of 150.057, as reported by Nikkei Asia.Also Read - 14 Countries You Can Visit Where The Indian Rupee is Stronger!

For long 150-mark against the US Dollar has been considered a key psychological mark that has not been crossed since August 1990. As the Bank of Japan is scheduled to hold a two-day meeting next week, the Bloomberg has quoted policymakers who ruled out any rate hike to defend Yen against further weakening.

The Reuters quoted Sim Moh Siong, currency strategist at Bank of Singapore, who said, "It's a big psychological level that could trigger intervention … people have been anticipating intervention for a while."

“People are going to look over their shoulders for a while and see whether there’s any action or not, if not, they’re going to push it further, higher. That’s how the market goes. The next resistance I see would be around 153 level,” Sim added.

At 8:30 am UTC (2:00 pm IST), Japanese Yen was trading at 149.96 against the US Dollar