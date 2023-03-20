Home

Jayanti Chauhan To Head Bisleri After Tata Junks Acquisition Plans

On 1 March 2023, India.com reported that the two-year-old talks between Tata Consumer Products and Bisleri International have hit a roadblock because of certain disagreements over the valuation of Bisleri.

New Delhi: Bisleri International chairman Ramesh Chauhan has said in an interview that his daughter Jayanti Chauhan will head the bottled water company. This comes days after Tata Consumer Products announced that it has called off the discussions with Bisleri International for the potential acquisition of the bottled-water giant.

“Jayanti will run the company with our professional team and we do not want to sell the business,” said Chauhan, in an interview with The Economic Times.

On Friday, 17 March 2023, Tata Consumer Products, in a stock exchange filing said, “The company wishes to update that it has now ceased negotiations with Bisleri with regard to a potential transaction and to confirm that the company has not entered into any definitive agreement or binding commitment on this matter.”

Jayanti Chauhan, 42, is currently the vice chairperson at the company that her father promoted and built.

According to people with knowledge of the matter, she will work with the professional management team led by Angelo George. Jayanti has been involved with the business periodically over the years. Her focus has been the Vedika brand, part of Bisleri’s portfolio, has been her focus in recent years.

In November 2022, India.com had reported that Tata Group is in talks with Bisleri International to buy the company for an estimated Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 crore.

“I like the Tata culture of values and integrity and hence made up my mind despite the aggression shown by other interested buyers,” Ramesh Chauhan, the chairman of Bisleri International had then said in an interview.

However, as per the latest report on ET that quoted sources, there were no disagreements about valuation. The deal with India’s largest bottled water brand was cancelled by Tata Consumer Products due to ‘indecisiveness.’

As per analysts mentioned in the report the promoters may change their minds in the future.

“Let us wait and watch,” one of them told ET. “We are sure that interested buyers will continue to wait for an opportunity to buy the brand,” he added.

Tata Consumer Products’ managing director Sunil D’Souza stated on recent earnings calls that acquisitions remain a core part of the company’s growth strategy. “The company will now focus on building its existing bottled water portfolio of Himalayan, Tata Copper Plus Water and Tata Gluco,” one of the executives cited above told ET.

