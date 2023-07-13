Home

New Delhi: We have heard stories of Indian-origin people taking over topmost positions in global IT companies and other businesses. We’ve heard the inspiring stories of Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella and others. However, we haven’t heard many stories of Indian-origin women who sit at the helm of global companies.

We’re talking about Jayshree V Ullal, the CEO and president of Arista Networks. Ullal’s net worth today stands at $2.5 billion, as per Forbes. She is one of the four women featured on Forbes’s list of the richest self-made women in America.

Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai’s net worth is $1.31 billion and that of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is estimated to be $420 million, according to CAKnowledge. The combined net worth of Pichai and Nadella would be $1.7 billion, way below the individual net worth of Jayshree Ullal.

Early Life & Career

Jayshree Ullal was born in London. She completed her schooling at the Convent of Jesus and Mary school in New Delhi after which she pursued her engineering degree in San Francisco. Ullal holds a B.S. in Engineering (Electrical) and an M.S. degree in engineering management.

Prior to joining Arista, Ullal worked with companies such as AMD, Fairchild Semiconductor, and Ungermann Bass, as per a TOI report. She designed high-end semiconductor chips for IBM and Hitachi before joining Crescendo Communications, which was later acquired by Cisco Systems, the report added. At Cisco, she played a major role as Senior Vice President at Cisco, responsible for a $10B business in the datacenter, switching, and services.

Joining Arista

After a 15-year-long stint at Cisco, Ullal joined Arista in 2008 where she was named as the CEO and President by Andy Bechtolsheim and David Cheriton.

The company struggled to make profits in the initial stages. Under her leadership, the company saw tremendous success. In 2014, she played a crucial role taking her company from zero to a multibillion-dollar business through a historic and successful IPO.

Jayshree Ullal has a rich networking experience of over three decades, she is the recipient of numerous awards including E&Y’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” in 2015, Barron’s “World’s Best CEOs” in 2018, and one of Fortune’s “Top 20 Business persons” in 2019.

Ullal has been listed on the Forbes list of America’s richest self-made women. With a net worth of $2.5 billion, Ullal owns 2.4 per cent of Arista Networks’ stock, some of which is earmarked for her two children, niece and nephew, according to Forbes.

Arista Networks recorded a revenue of nearly $4.4 billion in 2022. Jayshreee Ullal is also on the board of directors of Snowflake, a cloud computing company that went public in September 2020.

