Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Here comes a big update for the pensioners. The Central government has extended the deadline for pensioners to submit their annual life certificate which is also known as Jeevan Pramaan Patra. Now they can submit the annual life certificate by February 28, 2022, from the previous deadline of December 31, 2021. In this regard, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has issued a notification.Also Read - From Belated Income Tax Return To PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Here Are 12 Personal Finance Deadlines To Remember In 2022

However, for the convenience of the pensioners, the government has recently launched a Face Recognition Technology with which they can submit the Annual Life Certificate. The Face Recognition Technology, the government said, will benefit around 68 lakh central government pensioners as they now will be able to submit the Life Certificate simply by using Mobile App. Also Read - From Income Tax Return To KYC Of Demat Account: Things You Need To Do Before December 31

Giving more details, Union Minister of State, Dr Jitendra Singh said “Face Recognition Technique of giving Life Certificate is a historic and far-reaching reform since it will touch the lives of not only 68 lakh central government pensioners but also crores of pensioners who fall outside the jurisdiction of this Department such as Employees` Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), State Government Pensioners etc.” Also Read - Good News For Pensioners: Govt Extends Deadline to Submit Life Certificate Till Dec 31

Notably, the Face Recognition Technology is especially useful for those senior citizen pensioners who cannot submit their fingerprints as biometric ID due to various reasons.

Requirements to submit life certificate:

Android Smartphone

Internet Connection

Aadhaar number registered with pension disbursing authority

Camera resolution- 5Mp or more

Jeevan Pramaan Patra: How to submit digital life certificate