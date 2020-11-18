Jeevan Praman Patra: During this coronavirus pandemic, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has initiated multiple options for pensioners to submit their digital life certificate. The initiative of the EPFO is likely to benefit approximately 67 lakh EPS pensioners out of which about 21 lakh are widow/widower, children, and orphans. Also Read - Big Relief For Pensioners, Centre Launches Doorstep Service For Submission of Digital Life Certificate

The EPFO had earlier said that the pensioners of Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS'95) are required to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) / Digital Life Certificate (DLC) each year to continue drawing their pension.

Jeevan Praman Patra submitted through these modes/agencies are equally valid. In addition to 135 regional offices and 117 district offices of EPFO, EPS pensioners can now submit DLC at pension disbursing bank branch and nearest post offices.

They also can submit the DLC at nation-wide network of over 3.65 lakh Common Services Centers.

Apart from this, EPS pensioners can also submit DLC using the UMANG app.

To facilitate the process, India Post Payments Bank has recently launched the doorstep Digital Life Certificate service for pensioners. They can submit online request for availing doorstep DLC service on payment of a nominal fee.

Soon after a request is made, a postman from the nearest Post Office will visit a pensioner and will complete the process of generating DLC at the home of the pensioner only.

Moreover, the EPS pensioners can now submit DLC at any time during the year, as per their convenience. The life certificate will remain valid for one year from date of submission of DLC.

The pensioners who have been issued Pension Payment Order in 2020 need not upload JPP till completion of one year.

It is a chargeable service and will be available to all the central government pensioners across the country.

The facility to submit life certificates online through Jeevan Pramaan portal was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2014.