Don’t Buy TV, Cars and Fridges: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos Amid Recession Fears

In an interview with CNN, he advised consumers to keep their cash safe and avoid unnecessary spending.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, fourth richest person in the world plans to donate most of his wealth to climate change causes.

San Francisco: Anticipating an economic recession, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has asked consumers not to buy TV, fridge, or any other expensive appliances during the holiday season. The word of caution comes as Amazon’s Black Friday sale goes live with the e-commerce giant offering massive discounts on a number of products ranging from home appliances to gadgets.

In an interview with CNN, he advised consumers to keep their cash safe and avoid unnecessary spending. “Take some risk off the table, keep some dry powder on hand…. Just a little bit of risk reduction could make the difference for that small business if we do get into even more serious economic problems. You’ve got to play the probabilities a little bit,” Bezoz was quoted as saying.

Moreover, he asserted,”If you’re an individual considering to purchase a big-screen TV, you might want to wait, hold onto your money, and see what transpires. The same is true with a new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever else. Just remove some risk from the equation.”

In the same interview, Amazon’s founder said he would donate most of his USD 124 billion net worth to charities to combat climate change and to support people who can unite humanity.

Earlier Twitter new CEO Elon Musk had said the recession the world is now experiencing owing to multiple macro-economic factors could last up to 18 months.

“Based on past experience, about 12 to 18 months,” Musk replied to a follower who asked him about how long he thinks this recession will last. Companies that are inherently negative cash flow (i.e. value destroyers) need to die, so that they stop consuming resources,” he added.